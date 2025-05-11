May 11, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Celebrate mother's day with long-term care. Book these 8 essential tests and help your mom live a longer, healthier life.
Breast cancer test
This test monitors cholesterol and triglyceride levels — key indicators of heart disease risk. Small test, big impact.
Lipid Profile Test
A KFT helps detect early damage, especially important with age and lifestyle factors.
Kidney Function Test (KFT)
The liver is your mom’s detox engine. An LFT ensures it’s working well and detects early signs of liver stress.
Liver Function Test (LFT)
One of the simplest ways to check for prediabetes or diabetes. A must-have for moms above 35.
Blood Sugar Fasting Test
Age-related hearing loss is common but manageable. Early checks ensure she stays connected to conversations and life.
Hearing Test
Regular eye check-ups catch issues like cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy — before they worsen.
Eye Examination
Osteoporosis is silent but serious. A DEXA scan can reveal bone health and prevent future fractures.
Bone Density Test