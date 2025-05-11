May 11, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Mother's Day 2025: B-town's most stylish new mamas

Muskan Verma

Effortlessly balancing motherhood and fashion, Deepika turns heads with every look.

Deepika Padukone

Amy redefines relaxed formalwear in this crisp white ensemble, proving moms can keep it chic and comfy.

Amy Jackson

Richa embraces her new body post delivery with style and confidence.

Richa Chadha

Sonnalli Seygall’s proves that fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand.

Sonnalli Seygall

Post motherhood, Radhika returns to red carpet in her most stylish way.

Radhika Apte

Athiya Shetty recently welcomed her little baby girl. Though staying away from the spotlight, Athiya’s maternity fashion was nothing short of elegant and stylish.

Athiya Shetty

In fiery red, Masaba proves her fashion game is stronger than ever. Maternity or not, she owns the moment.

Masaba Gupta

Awaiting her first child, Kiara dazzled at the Met Gala with a pregnancy look that screamed couture confidence.

Kiara Advani

As she awaits for her second child, Gauahar continues to be one of the most stylish mom in Bollywood.

Gauahar Khan

Sagarika welcomed her son Fatehsinh in April 2025, her new life show that a mom's life is the new glam life.

Sagarika Ghatge

