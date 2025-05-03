May 3, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
There are 73 recognized cat breeds globally, but some stand out not only for their beauty and traits but also their price.
The Ashera is a rare hybrid of African Serval, Asian Leopard Cat, and domestic house cat. With limited breeders and an exotic look, it's the most expensive cat breed in the world.
Ashera Cat – Over Rs 1.03 Crore (Rs 1,03,75,000)
The Savannah cat is a hybrid between a domestic cat and an African Serval. With their tall build and wild appearance, they are rare and sociable. Their uniqueness and size command a steep price.
Savannah Cat – Rs 9,96,000 to Rs 41,50,000
An ancient breed from Thailand, the Khao Manee is prized for its pure white coat and jewel-like eyes. Once considered royal pets, their rarity and striking beauty make them one of the priciest breeds.
Khao Manee – Rs 5,81,000 to Rs 9,13,000
With wild markings and an athletic build, African Servals are exotic and intelligent. Their curiosity and loving behavior make them intriguing pets, though owning one may require special permits.
African Serval Cat – Rs 2,49,000 to Rs 8,30,000
Ragdolls are adored for their striking blue eyes and plush coats. They’re known for their calm temperament and affectionate nature, often following owners around the house like a puppy.
Ragdoll Cat – Rs 24,900 to Rs 6,22,500
Famous for its hairless body and soft skin, the Sphynx is outgoing and people-oriented. While they need special skincare and warmth, their lively and social personalities make them unique companions.
Sphynx Cat – Rs 1,24,500 to Rs 4,98,000
Bengals resemble wild cats with their striking spotted coats. This breed requires careful genetic breeding, which contributes to its high price. Bengals are active, intelligent, and affectionate.
Bengal Cat – Rs 1,49,400 to Rs 4,15,000
Persian cats are symbols of elegance with their luxurious coats and sweet expressions. They are calm, affectionate, and ideal for indoor living—though their grooming needs are high.
Persian Cat – Rs 83,000 to Rs 4,15,000