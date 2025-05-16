Mongoose VS Cat, who will win in fight 

May 16, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
Move beyond the traditional cat fight, this wild battle between cat and mongoose is more interesting. If ever the two animals engage in a fight, the winner would depend on the size, agility, attacking power and other abilities.
Cats have a great hunting skills and higher agility and the biggest ability of mongoose is their quickness and their sharp teeth and claws.
The confrontation can take any turn as both have their own abilities but the decisive factors in this fight will be where the encounter is taking place and other circumstances.
Mongoose belongs to a family of small cat-like carnivores have predatory skills, especially against snakes. A cat is a domesticated animal who can easily hunt small vermin.
Mongoose have a good speed and reflexes. On the other hand, cats, have the characteristic of stealth and are cunning who hunt their prey silently and quickly pounce on them.
Mongoose have a certain diet, which mostly includes insects, crabs, earthworms, lizards, birds, and rodents. Cats, however, are meant to feed on small mammals and birds.
The cat’s size and strength makes it more advantageous against mongoose who are comparatively small. In a fight against an adult cat and a mongoose, cats have more advantage of size.