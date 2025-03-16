Mom-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts her Sunday glow; key skincare tips to steal from 'Shershaah' actress 

Mar 16, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani, on Sunday, surprised fans by dropping a beautiful picture of herself, flaunting her flawless pregnancy glow.
As we're crushing over the 'Shershaah' actress's youthful skin, let us tell you some skincare tips to steal from her.
1. Kiara Advani begins her day with washing her face with a gentle cleanser, so as to remove the impurities without disrupting the natural moisture of the skin.
2. The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress uses a hydrating moisturiser rich in Vitamin E.
3. "I believe good skin is very important, so using the right moisturiser and following a good skincare regime is very important", Kiara told the Healthsite.
4. Kiara Advani makes it a point never to skin the sunscreen, essential to shield skin against harmful UV rays.
5. Kiara Advani never forgets to put off her makeup before hitting the bed at night! "Take off your makeup, no matter how late it is. It's the most important thing!" says the actress.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports