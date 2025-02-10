Mom of 5 shares top 3 weight loss tips after dropping 31kg despite PCOS

Feb 10, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Aimee Meier, a coach specializing in fat loss and hormone health, has undergone an impressive transformation, shedding 31 kg in just 9 months.
Her inspiring journey is particularly remarkable as she managed to achieve this while dealing with PCOS and raising five children.
She recently took to her Instagram and shared the 3 important tips which she followed during her transformation journey.
The first thing which she did was going for a 10-minute walk or engaging in light movement about 30 minutes after a meal.
The mother of five then emphasised on 100-50 method. This involves consuming 100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats every day.
This approach promotes muscle preservation, fat reduction, and sustained energy levels, keeping you satisfied throughout the day.
The third step which Aimee Meier followed was to Balance cortisol.
She emphasised the need to control stress and stabilize cortisol levels, as hormonal imbalances can hinder weight loss efforts.
Image source: Instagram/ aimeemeier