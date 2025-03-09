Meet woman who lost 28 kg in 1.5 years, with 5-meal diet, 2-hour daily workout, know her story

Mar 9, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
Akanksha Agarwal, a teacher from Prayagraj, lost 28 kg, dropping from 89 kg to 61 kg.
During COVID-19, her weight increased significantly, causing health issues.
After recovering from COVID-19, she joined the gym to heal a shoulder injury, leading to her fitness journey.
Akanksha avoided eating bread (roti) for over 1.5 years to aid her weight loss.
Her daily workout routine included 2 hours of weight training and cardio.
She transformed her body from having excess fat to gaining muscle, surprising even her relatives.