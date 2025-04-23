Meet Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani who rescued abandoned child

Apr 23, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Khushboo Patani was born in November 1991 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She attended BBL Public School and pursued Electrical Engineering at DIT School of Engineering, Dehradun.
Early life
Khushboo began her career in the corporate world. Later inspired by patriotism and a desire to empower herself, she joined the Indian Army.
From Engineer to Army Major
11 years of Army life
Major Khushboo served the nation for over a decade. Her journey through different places and tough situations made her more disciplined, mentally strong, and responsible.
Post-retirement, she turned to wellness. Today, she is a certified meditation practitioner, nutritionist, fitness coach, and psychological counselor with over 15 years of experience.
15 years of experience
Recently a video went viral of Khushboo rescuing an abandoned baby from a shanty in Bareilly that won hearts all over the internet.
The viral Bareilly rescue
Disha Patani praised her sister’s courage online. Bhumi Pednekar and countless netizens joined in, calling her a “real-life hero” and a “symbol of humanity.”
Celebrities applaud her kindness
Khushboo continues to inspire with content on self-discipline, nutrition, and mental resilience.
Inner strength
From Army uniforms to saving lives with love — Major Khushboo Patani proves that not all heroes wear capes.
A real life hero