Mangoes can do miracles for your skin! Wanna know how? 

Apr 3, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Summer season is here and so is the mango season! While you figure out what mango dishes you're going to relish on this summer, let us tell you some amazing benefits of the fruit for your skin.
Not only is mango, the king of all fruits, great in taste but it also can perform wonders for your skin! Want to know how? Stay tuned
1. Hydration: Mangoes are rich in water which hydrates and nourishes the skin.
2. Anti-oxidants: Mangoes are rich in anti-oxidants such as beta-carotene and polyphenols, which shield the skin against damage from UV rays, pollution.
3. Vitamin A and C: Mangoes provide vitamin A and C, which are crucial for skin health.
4. Acne treatment: An unpopular opinion but mango's anti-inflammatory properties and ability to exfoliate can reduce acne.
5. Natural exfoliation: Mangoes contain enzymes and natural fruit acids which can naturally remove dead skin cells.
