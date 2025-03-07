Malaika Arora’s fitness secrets: Workouts and diet for a toned body 

Mar 7, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Malaika Arora is one of the most fitness-conscious celebrities, maintaining a toned physique at 51. Her routine includes strength training, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, and a balanced diet.
She does strength training with dumbbells, kettlebells, and ankle weights to build muscle. HIIT exercises like lunges, squats, and mountain climbers help her burn fat and boost stamina.
As a certified yoga instructor, she practices yoga daily for flexibility and mental well-being. Pilates strengthens her core and improves posture, keeping her movements graceful and strong.
Malaika follows intermittent fasting with a 16-18 hour fasting window. She stops eating by 7-7:30 pm and avoids solid food until the next day for better digestion and metabolism.
She stays hydrated during fasting with coconut water, jeera water, and plain water with lime. These drinks help improve digestion, maintain hydration, and boost metabolism.
To break her fast, she eats a mix of nuts like walnuts and almonds, which provide healthy fats and protein. She also drinks ABCG juice (apple, beetroot, carrot, and ginger) for detoxification.
Her disciplined fitness routine and mindful eating keep her youthful and strong. By combining exercise, fasting, and hydration, she proves that consistency is key to staying fit.