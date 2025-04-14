Apr 14, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

Malaika Arora's favourite Paneer Thecha recipe: Here's how to make THIS Maharashtrian dish at home

Rishika Baranwal

To make Malaika Arora’s favourite Paneer Thecha, you’ll need 200g paneer, 6–7 green chillies, 10–15 garlic cloves, ¼ cup peanuts, fresh coriander leaves and stems, juice of half a lime, coarse salt to taste, and some oil for cooking.

In a pan over medium heat, dry roast green chillies, garlic cloves, and peanuts until they’re slightly charred and aromatic. Stir continuously to prevent burning.​

Allow the roasted ingredients to cool slightly. Then, grind them into a coarse paste using a mortar and pestle or food processor. Add coarse salt and lime juice for seasoning.​

Roughly chop a generous amount of fresh coriander leaves and stems. Mix them into the thecha paste, enhancing the flavor and adding a burst of freshness.​

Coat the paneer cubes in the prepared thecha paste, making sure each piece is thoroughly covered with the spicy mixture.

Heat a little oil in a pan and cook the coated paneer cubes until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides.

Transfer the Paneer Thecha to a serving dish. Garnish with additional chopped coriander and serve hot.

Malaika Arora describes this dish as a comforting favourite, often prepared at home. She emphasises the importance of using fresh ingredients and balancing flavors to achieve the perfect taste.​

Inspired by Malaika Arora's recipe? Gather the ingredients and bring this spicy Paneer Thecha to your table. It’s a flavorful journey worth taking!​

