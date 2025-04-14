Malaika Arora's favourite Paneer Thecha recipe: Here's how to make THIS Maharashtrian dish at home
Rishika Baranwal
To make Malaika Arora’s favourite Paneer Thecha, you’ll need 200g paneer, 6–7 green chillies, 10–15 garlic cloves, ¼ cup peanuts, fresh coriander leaves and stems, juice of half a lime, coarse salt to taste, and some oil for cooking.
In a pan over medium heat, dry roast green chillies, garlic cloves, and peanuts until they’re slightly charred and aromatic. Stir continuously to prevent burning.
Allow the roasted ingredients to cool slightly. Then, grind them into a coarse paste using a mortar and pestle or food processor. Add coarse salt and lime juice for seasoning.
Roughly chop a generous amount of fresh coriander leaves and stems. Mix them into the thecha paste, enhancing the flavor and adding a burst of freshness.
Coat the paneer cubes in the prepared thecha paste, making sure each piece is thoroughly covered with the spicy mixture.
Heat a little oil in a pan and cook the coated paneer cubes until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides.
Transfer the Paneer Thecha to a serving dish. Garnish with additional chopped coriander and serve hot.
Malaika Arora describes this dish as a comforting favourite, often prepared at home. She emphasises the importance of using fresh ingredients and balancing flavors to achieve the perfect taste.
Inspired by Malaika Arora's recipe? Gather the ingredients and bring this spicy Paneer Thecha to your table. It’s a flavorful journey worth taking!