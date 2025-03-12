Make skin friendly Holi colours with these home ingredients

Mar 12, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
With colours of Holi being made with synthetic and chemicals, there is a need to use organic Holi colours made at home to protect both skin and environment.
Oragnic home made Holi colours are skin and environmentally friendly, made easily using home based ingredients.
Here are some ways to make Holi colours at home
Traditionally, green Holi colour is made by grinding gulmohur leaves or henna into a paste, mixing with cornstarch, and drying into a fine powder.
Yellow colour is made by mixing turmeric powder with gram flour or cornstarch, offering a soft, skin-friendly hue with natural benefits.
Red and Orange Holi colours: They come from palash tree flowers. Alternative sources include red sandalwood, hibiscus flowers, and pomegranate. Mixing these with cornstarch creates a skin-friendly powder.
Pink Holi colour: Beetroot juice is used, mixed with flour or cornstarch, dried, and ground into a fine powder.
Blue Holi color is derived from sources like indigo plants, Indian berries, and jacaranda flowers. The juice is extracted, mixed with cornstarch, dried, and ground into a vibrant blue powder.
Beetroot is used to create magenta and purple Holi colors. Simply boil the beetroot, mix the juice with cornstarch, dry, and grind into a vibrant powder.