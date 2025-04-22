Apr 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Mahira Khan’s ethnic wardrobe is made for summers

Muskan Verma

Mahira Khan’s dreamy summer wardrobe is all the inspiration you need

Mahira Khan exudes timeless grace in a simple yet stunning white kurta set paired with a delicate polka-dotted dupatta is perfect for summer days.

Elegant white

Mahira Khan stuns in a flowy black outfit adorned with intricate white embroidery and pops of purple and blue. This look is a bold yet breathable pick for sunny summer outings.

Breezy black and green suit

Mahira Khan brings summer elegance to life in a sleeveless maroon sharara set with delicate embroidery and gold detailing. 

 Maroon sharara set 

Mahira Khan radiates freshness in a pastel yellow kurta set adorned with delicate embroidery, perfect for a breezy summer day. 

Soft yellow suit set

Mahira Khan stuns in a soft ivory outfit richly adorned with multicolored floral embroidery which makes it an ideal summer statement.

Floral embroidered ivory suit set

Mahira Khan exudes regal charm in a powder blue velvet Anarkali with gold embroidery, perfect for an upscale summer evening event.

Blue velvet Anarkali set

Deep teal printed suit

Mahira Khan stuns in a deep teal printed ensemble featuring rich purple and magenta accents perfect for summer getaways.

Peach kurta set

Mahira Khan looks effortlessly graceful in a peach-hued outfit with floral embroidery. It's a perfect blend of lightness and charm for warm summer celebrations.

Next: 7 films Sunny Deol rejected, including two blockbusters