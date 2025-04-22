Mahira Khan’s ethnic wardrobe is made for summers

Apr 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Mahira Khan’s dreamy summer wardrobe is all the inspiration you need
Mahira Khan exudes timeless grace in a simple yet stunning white kurta set paired with a delicate polka-dotted dupatta is perfect for summer days.
Elegant white
Mahira Khan stuns in a flowy black outfit adorned with intricate white embroidery and pops of purple and blue. This look is a bold yet breathable pick for sunny summer outings.
Breezy black and green suit
Mahira Khan brings summer elegance to life in a sleeveless maroon sharara set with delicate embroidery and gold detailing.
Maroon sharara set
Mahira Khan radiates freshness in a pastel yellow kurta set adorned with delicate embroidery, perfect for a breezy summer day.
Soft yellow suit set
Mahira Khan stuns in a soft ivory outfit richly adorned with multicolored floral embroidery which makes it an ideal summer statement.
Floral embroidered ivory suit set
Mahira Khan exudes regal charm in a powder blue velvet Anarkali with gold embroidery, perfect for an upscale summer evening event.
Blue velvet Anarkali set
Deep teal printed suit
Mahira Khan stuns in a deep teal printed ensemble featuring rich purple and magenta accents perfect for summer getaways.
Peach kurta set
Mahira Khan looks effortlessly graceful in a peach-hued outfit with floral embroidery. It's a perfect blend of lightness and charm for warm summer celebrations.