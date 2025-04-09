Mahavir Jayanti 2025:10 life-changing quotes by Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir

'Live and let live, hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings.'
'Start the practice of self-control with some penance; begin with fasting.'
'Non-possession is not just about renouncing material wealth, but also about detachment from all attachments.'
'Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.'
'Don’t accumulate if you do not need it. The excess of wealth in your hands is for society, and you are the trustee for the same.'
'Attachment and aversion are the root cause of karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the root cause of birth and death, and these are said to be the source of misery. None can escape the effect of their own past karma.'
'A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn’t realize that the same fate is soon going to overtake him also. That man is a fool.'
'If you want to cultivate a habit, do it without any reservation, till it is firmly established. Until it is so confirmed, until it becomes a part of your character, let there be no exception, no relaxation of effort.'
'In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.'