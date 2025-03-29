Love mangoes? Let's explore 5 refreshing ways to enjoy them this summer 

Mar 29, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Crazy about mangoes? Forgive us, is this even a question? Of course, yes! A lot of you will agree that mango isn't just a fruit; rather it's an emotion that takes us back to our comforting childhood days.
From our moms making us flavourful Aam Panna to our grandparents bringing us lots of mangoes everyday, there's just a ton of memory associated with the summer season!
So this summer, let's explore five refreshing ways to enjoy mangoes
1. Mango juice: Blend ripe mango pulp with water, add sugar or honey and drop some ice cubes in it for an extra refreshing taste.
2. Mango smoothie: Blend ripe mangoes with yogurt, add sugar or your preferred sweetener and enjoy your smoothie!
3. Mango kulfi: Enjoy classic Indian mango kulfis made with ripe mangoes, sweetener and condensed milk. Freeze the mixture in molds and leave them for at least 30 minutes to get perfect shapes.
4. Aam Panna: Engage in delectable Aam Panna, made with raw mangoes and a variety of Indian spices.
5. Mango Salsa: Enjoy tangy, sweet mango salsa made with ripe mangoes, onions, chilies, and spices.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.