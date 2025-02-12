Feb 12, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Here are some of the advantages of eating early that can be beneficial for your heath and well being:
Eating early can help in promoting better sleep as reduces the risk of acid reflux and indigestion.
Consuming dinner early gives your body more time to burn calories which can help in weight management.
Early dinner habits reduces the risk of heart related issues as it helps to control blood sugar levels.
Eating earlier gives your body more time to process food and relax before going to bed that helps to lower blood pressure level.
An early dinner aligns with your body’s natural metabolism, helping burn calories efficiently and preventing fat storage.
Proper digestion at night allows your body to rest and recharge that gives you more energy in the morning.
Eating early leads to a healthy hormonal balance that contributes in overall well-being.
Early dinner reduces the risk of cancer by 15% than people who eat dinner just before bed time.