May 23, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Kumar Vishwas never really buys vegetables from market, mostly eats...
Shivani Tiwari
Kumar Vishwas is a renowned poet, celebrated for his spiritual and poetic gatherings, and also widely discussed for his lifestyle.
Kumar Vishwas is known for living a humble life and also follows a simple vegetarian diet.
Dr. Kumar Vishwas prefers simple home-cooked meals.
Kumar Vishwas's diet includes unique and special vegetables, often not found in regular markets.
Dr. Kumar Vishwas consumes vegetables grown on his farm, reflecting his preference for organic and self-sustaining practices.
Dr. Kumar Vishwas like to eat organic fruits and vegetables; these natural vegetables are grown in his village.
Dr. Kumar Vishwas says about the special flavour of organic and seasonal vegetables.
Dr. Vishwas stresses the importance of combining fresh organic vegetables with healthy habits to achieve overall well-being.
Kumar Vishwas highlights the importance of staying hydrated by drinking water regularly throughout the day to maintain good health and fitness.
Next:
8 healthy ways to add muskmelon to your diet
Click To More..