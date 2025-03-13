King Cobra vs Blue Coral Snake: Who wins?

Mar 13, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
The mighty King Cobra, infamous for its deadly venom, confronts the elusive Coral Snake, recognized by its striking colors and agile nature. Let's see who will win the battle.
The King Cobra, a snake found in Southeast Asia, holds the record for the world's longest venomous snake, growing up to 18 feet. Its potent venom can be fatal to humans, causing respiratory failure.
The Coral Snake are also venomous species. With an undifferentiated colour patter of bright red, yellow, and black stripes all over the body. It ranges in size from 2 to 4 feet long and their nature of hiding under burrows and leaf litter makes them a potential danger.
The Blue Coral Snake's venom is more toxic, with an LD50 of 1-2 mg/kg, while the King Cobra's venom has an LD50 of 1.28-2.5 mg/kg.
King Cobras are known for their aggressive behavior when threatened, while Blue Coral Snakes are generally more docile but will bite if provoked.
King Cobra is a relatively fast snake, with a speed of about 11-15 km/h (6.8-9.3 mph) when moving through dense vegetation.
The Blue Coral Snake is generally slower, with a speed of about 1.5-3.5 km/h (0.93-2.17 mph). This is because Coral Snakes are often more secretive and ambush-oriented in their hunting style.
The King Cobra's biggest strength is its agility and striking speed. It can raise its body off the ground and strike with lightning-fast speed, making it a formidable predator.
The Blue Coral Snake's biggest strength is its extremely potent venom. Its venom is a powerful neurotoxin that can cause respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, and renal failure, making it a highly effective hunter.