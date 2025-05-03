May 3, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
What happens when two of the world’s deadliest snakes go head-to-head? Let's find out
The King Cobra is the world’s longest venomous snake, reaching up to 18 feet. Native to Southeast Asia, it’s known for its intimidating hood, deep hiss, and impressive size.
Meet the King Cobra
The Black Mamba is native to sub-Saharan Africa and grows up to 9 feet. Though smaller, it’s one of the fastest snakes in the world, capable of slithering at speeds of up to 12 mph.
Meet the Black Mamba
The King Cobra delivers a large volume of neurotoxic venom up to 7 ml per bite enough to bring down an elephant. Whereas, the Black Mamba injects less venom but it’s far more potent, acting rapidly to paralyze and kill within minutes.
Venom comparison
Black Mamba venom has a lower LD50 rating, meaning it’s more toxic drop for drop. However, the King Cobra injects a much larger volume, making its bite equally deadly in a different way.
Venom potency vs volume
The Black Mamba relies on agility and rapid strikes, often biting several times in a flash. Whereas, the King Cobra, though slower, uses its strength and size to overpower.
Speed and Strategy
King Cobras specialize in eating other snakes. This dietary trait suggests possible resistance to other snake venoms, including the Black Mamba’s. It also means the King Cobra often see the Mamba as prey.
Natural behavior
If the two met in the wild, the Black Mamba might strike first but the King Cobra’s thicker body and resistance could give it time to respond. Once the Cobra counters and coils, the Mamba would likely be overpowered.
Hypothetical battle outcome
While the Black Mamba is more dangerous to humans due to its venom speed and toxicity, in a direct battle, the King Cobra’s size, venom volume, and predatory instincts give it a possibility to win.
Who wins?