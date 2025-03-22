King Cobra Vs Armed Spiders: Who'll win?

Mar 22, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Here's the answer of who will win in this ultimate battle of King Cobra and Armed spider?
The King Cobra is one of the deadliest snakes in the world and is 18 feet long with packing venom that can kill an elephant.
The King Cobra
Armed spiders are no ordinary spiders. They are equipped with venom and sharp legs and are always ready to attack anytime.
Armed Spiders
Venom is a poisonous substance that is very dangerous for body. If venom attacks the nervous system it can cause paralysis in minutes.
What is venom?
According to reports, there are 3,000 snake species and nearly 45,000 known spider species. However, of these thousands of species, only a small fraction pose a real danger to humans.
Existance
Black Widow Spider, Brazilian Wandering Spider, Sydney Funnel-web spider are some of the most dangerous spiders in the world as these spiders can cause death.
3 most dangerous spiders
Saw-Scaled Viper, Forest Cobra, Inland Taipan Snake are some of the most dangerous snakes in the world that can kill over 100 grown humans.
Three most dangerous snakes
Which is deadlier to humans?
Most spiders are harmless to humans, as their venom is rarely dangerous except for very young children or those with weak immune systems. Whereas venomous snakes are more dangerous due to their larger size, fangs, and the ability to deliver a higher venom dose per bite.
Who wins?
It's obvious that when it comes to snakes vs spiders, snakes are clearly much deadlier to humans, thus, they wins the battle.