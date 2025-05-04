May 4, 2025, 08:43 AM IST

Kim Kardashian’s 8 most iconic Met Gala looks over the years

Muskan Verma

From dramatic couture to viral fashion moments, Kim Kardashian has made the Met Gala her personal runway since years. As Met Gala 2025 approaches, here’s a look back at her 8 unforgettable red carpet appearances.

For “China: Through the Looking Glass,” Kim wore a crystal-embellished Roberto Cavalli gown. The sheer silhouette and feathered train made this a standout moment on the red carpet.

2015

At “Manus x Machina,” Kim stunned in a silver Balmain dress with metallic embellishments and a thigh-high slit. 

2016 

In 2017, for “Art of the In-Between,” she wore a minimalist Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown. The white corset dress, paired with nude makeup and sleek hair, offered a rare moment of refined simplicity.

2017 

For “Heavenly Bodies,” Kim glowed in a gold Versace gown featuring delicate cross motifs and spaghetti straps, perfectly aligning glamour with the spiritual theme.

2018 

Kim embraced “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in a wet-look Thierry Mugler latex dress. The corset silhouette and crystal drip details delivered a bold and unforgettable fashion moment.

2019

At “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” she wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her from head to toe, creating one of her most talked-about Met Gala looks.

2021 

For “An Anthology of Fashion,” Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s vintage Jean Louis dress. She styled it with a white fur coat and bleached hair.

2022 

Kim turned heads at “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in a Schiaparelli gown draped with hundreds of pearl strands. 

2023 

For “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Kim chose Maison Margiela by John Galliano. The silver corset and floral skirt paired with a soft cardigan added dreamy romance to her high-glam style.

2024

