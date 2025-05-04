Kim Kardashian’s 8 most iconic Met Gala looks over the years

May 4, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
From dramatic couture to viral fashion moments, Kim Kardashian has made the Met Gala her personal runway since years. As Met Gala 2025 approaches, here’s a look back at her 8 unforgettable red carpet appearances.
For “China: Through the Looking Glass,” Kim wore a crystal-embellished Roberto Cavalli gown. The sheer silhouette and feathered train made this a standout moment on the red carpet.
2015
At “Manus x Machina,” Kim stunned in a silver Balmain dress with metallic embellishments and a thigh-high slit.
2016
In 2017, for “Art of the In-Between,” she wore a minimalist Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown. The white corset dress, paired with nude makeup and sleek hair, offered a rare moment of refined simplicity.
2017
For “Heavenly Bodies,” Kim glowed in a gold Versace gown featuring delicate cross motifs and spaghetti straps, perfectly aligning glamour with the spiritual theme.
2018
Kim embraced “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in a wet-look Thierry Mugler latex dress. The corset silhouette and crystal drip details delivered a bold and unforgettable fashion moment.
2019
At “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” she wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her from head to toe, creating one of her most talked-about Met Gala looks.
2021
For “An Anthology of Fashion,” Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s vintage Jean Louis dress. She styled it with a white fur coat and bleached hair.
2022
Kim turned heads at “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in a Schiaparelli gown draped with hundreds of pearl strands.
2023
For “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Kim chose Maison Margiela by John Galliano. The silver corset and floral skirt paired with a soft cardigan added dreamy romance to her high-glam style.
2024