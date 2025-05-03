May 3, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by these 3 superfoods for glow, gut health
Rishika Baranwal
Brimming with vitamins, antioxidants, and a distinct taste, bael helps your body stay cool and inflammation-free while giving your immunity a lift.
Bael sharbat
It’s hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting.
How bael benefits you
Kickstart your mornings with soaked almonds to nourish your brain and enhance your glow.
Soaked almonds
Loaded with healthy fats and protein, almonds are a great source of biotin for skin and brain health.
Nutrient power of soaked almonds
'Dil dimaag ka dahi mat banao,' Rujuta says. Relieve stress and cool the system with a glass of chaas during lunch.
Buttermilk (Chaas)
Packed with natural probiotics and postbiotics, chaas aids digestion and supports a happy, balanced gut.
Why chaas is a daily must
'Local, seasonal, and simple' is always best. These three wholesome picks follow that philosophy to a T.
Rujuta’s timeless food mantra
Forget fad diets, return to age-old nourishment. These foods carry generations of wisdom in every bite.
Rujuta’s timeless food mantra
Next:
Chef Vikas Khanna's 5-minute pineapple coconut curry: Here's how to make it at home
Click To More..