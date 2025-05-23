Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite Sindhi Kadhi recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
Rishika Baranwal
For Kareena Kapoor, Sundays are all about comfort food, and her go-to weekend dish is the tangy and hearty Sindhi Kadhi. A family favourite, this classic is her perfect way to unwind and nourish herself after a busy week.
Sindhi Kadhi stands out for its rich, earthy flavours created by roasting besan or gram flour. Mixed with tangy tamarind and loaded with nutritious seasonal vegetables, it’s a wholesome dish that balances taste and tradition beautifully.
To prepare this dish, begin by heating oil in a deep pan and adding gram flour to it. Roast the besan slowly on low flame until it turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma. This roasted base gives Sindhi Kadhi its signature depth.
Once the besan is roasted, add mustard seeds, cumin, fenugreek seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, turmeric, and salt. Let the spices splutter to release their full aroma. Add the soaked tamarind pulp and mix thoroughly for that bold tangy taste.
Now comes the soul of the dish, the vegetables. Add chopped potato, carrot, ladyfinger, drumsticks, and tomato to the simmering mix. These veggies not only enhance the flavour but make the kadhi heartier and more nutritious.
Pour in enough water to adjust the consistency and allow everything to simmer gently. Let the vegetables cook slowly in the kadhi, soaking up all the spices and tamarind flavour, turning the dish into a comforting one-pot meal.
After 20 to 25 minutes of cooking on low flame, check if the vegetables are tender. Taste the kadhi and adjust salt or tamarind to your liking. The consistency should be smooth and slightly thick, enough to coat the rice it will be served with.
Kareena enjoys her Sindhi Kadhi hot and fresh, served over a bed of plain steamed rice. For added indulgence, you can top it with a spoon of ghee or pair it with simple papad and achar, just like a traditional home-style thali.
This dish is not only packed with flavour but also with nutrients from the vegetables and protein from the gram flour. It’s light on the stomach yet deeply satisfying, ideal for a relaxing Sunday meal with the family.