John Abraham vs MS Dhoni: Who has better bike collection 

Mar 6, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Cricketer MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor John Abraham share a common passion - a love for motorcycles. These two celebrities have a stunning and jaw-dropping bike collection.
The Yamaha RD350 is a 2-stroke, twin-cylinder bike producing 30bhp and 32Nm torque via a 6-speed gearbox. It's a challenging bike to maintain, with scarce spare parts and few expert mechanics.
John Abraham- Yamaha RD350
MS Dhoni is the first one in India to own Kawasaki Ninja H2 with a 998cc, 4-cylinder, supercharged engine, 231PS at 11,500rpm and 141.7Nm of torque at 11,000rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission.
MS Dhoni- Kawasaki Ninja H2
Introduced in 1985 with a 1.2L V4 engine, later upgraded to 1,679cc, the bike weighs 315kg. Despite its poor cornering, it packs a punch with 194bhp and 167Nm torque from its engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox, and uniquely features a fuel tank under the seat.
John Abraham- Yamaha V-Max
One of the world's rarest bikes, showcased by MS Dhoni at the Buddh International Circuit, is the Hellcat. Powered by a 2.2L V2 engine, it churns out 121bhp and 190Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed transmission. This 240kg bike boasts carbon-fibre fenders, making it a unique gem.
The 2013 MV Agusta F3 800 boasts sleek design elements, including a compact frame and triple exhaust tips. Powered by an 800cc, 3-cylinder engine, it delivers 148bhp and 88Nm of torque.
John Abraham- MV Agusta F3 800
MS Dhoni owns a Ninja ZX-14R, one of India's fastest bikes, with a top speed of 335kph. Powered by a 1441cc, 4-cylinder engine producing 197.39bhp, it features ABS, traction control, and a slipper clutch.
The RSV4 RF is a flagship sports bike featuring top-notch wheels, suspension, brakes, electronics, and more. It's powered by a 999.6cc V4 engine, producing 198bhp and 115Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
John Abraham- Aprilia RSV4 RF
The Harley-Davidson Fatboy boasts a unique 1690cc air-cooled V-Twin engine, producing 77.78PS and 132Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. It delivers a mileage of 17-20kmph on highways.
MS Dhoni- Harley Davidson FatBoy