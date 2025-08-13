Aug 13, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Janmashtami 2025: 7 sacred bhog recipes to offer lord Krishna

Muskan Verma

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with pure and traditional dishes made with love and devotion.

Prepare these 7 bhogs to honour Krishna, invite blessings, and make your Janmashtami truly memorable.

Celebrate with devotion and flavour

Freshly churned butter mixed with rock sugar, symbolising purity and sweetness, this simple yet divine dish was Krishna’s most loved indulgence.

Makhan Mishri

A blend of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar, Panchamrit is an auspicious drink used in Hindu rituals and offered to Krishna during Janmashtami puja.

Panchamrit

Light, nutritious, and perfect for fasting, this sago pearl dish is cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices to keep you energised during festivities.

Sabudana Khichdi

Golden-fried pancakes made from flour, semolina, and milk, soaked in sugar syrup, an irresistible festive dessert.

Malpua

A wholesome mix of poha, yogurt, cucumber, coconut, and spices, Gopalkala is a cooling and satisfying bhog offering.

Gopalkala

Basmati rice slow-cooked in milk with sugar, cardamom, and garnished with nuts which is also a classic Indian sweet loved by all.

Kheer

A rich semolina sweet roasted in ghee and flavoured with saffron, symbolising prosperity and devotion to Krishna.

Mohan Bhog

