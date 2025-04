To make Janhvi Kapoor's favourite Dahi Tadka, you’ll need 2 cups of whisked yogurt (dahi), 2 tablespoons of ghee, half teaspoon each of cumin seeds and mustard seeds, and 1 dried Kashmiri red chilli. You can also optionally add curry leaves, chopped green chillies, and grated garlic for an extra kick of flavour.