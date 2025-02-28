Feb 28, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Is it okay to skip dinner to lose weight?
Rishika Baranwal
Many believe that skipping dinner helps in quick weight loss. But is it really effective, or does it do more harm than good?
Skipping dinner may seem like an easy way to cut calories, but experts say it’s not a sustainable or healthy approach to weight loss.
Not having dinner can lead to blood glucose fluctuations, making you feel shaky, stressed, and even hungrier later.
Skipping dinner increases cortisol (the stress hormone), slows metabolism, and can push the body into fat-storing mode, making weight loss harder.
Health experts warn that avoiding dinner may lead to binge eating later at night, causing more harm than good in the long run.
Children, teenagers, athletes, pregnant women, and people with diabetes or mental health concerns should never skip dinner.
Instead of skipping dinner, opt for an early, light meal at least 2-3 hours before bedtime to support digestion and metabolism.
Eating too late can cause acidity, indigestion, acid reflux, and disrupt your body’s natural rhythm, leading to weight gain.
Experts suggest maintaining a 10-hour gap between dinner and breakfast for better weight management and overall health.
