Is it fine for humans to eat pet food?

Although pet food is made specifically for animals, have you ever considered whether it is safe for humans to consume? Is it safe for human consumption even though it might not be toxic? Let's see Is it okay for people to consume pet food?
Pet food is not suitable for regular consumption because it is designed to satisfy the nutritional needs of animals, which are different from those of humans.
Not Designed for Humans
Pet food may be deficient in vital vitamins and minerals needed for a balanced human diet, even though it contains proteins and fats.
Nutritional Imbalance
Pet food is not toxic, but there is a greater chance of contamination because it is not produced with the same hygienic standards as human food.
Safety Concerns
Because pet food differs in composition and processing techniques, humans may experience bloating, nausea, or digestive discomfort after consuming it.
Safety Concerns
Artificial preservatives and additives that may not be safe for long-term human consumption are frequently found in pet food.
Preservatives and Additives
Because pet food is made for animal palates, its texture and composition may make it taste bland or disagreeable to humans.
Taste and Texture
Although consuming pet food in an emergency won't hurt you right away, it shouldn't be used in place of human food because it lacks important nutrients.