Apr 15, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Is it better to use SPF 30 or 50?
Shivani Tiwari
Sunscreen protects the skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn. The debate between SPF 30 and SPF 50 often arises, leaving buyers wondering which offers better protection.
SPF 30: Blocks approximately 97% of UVB rays. This means about 3 out of every 100 UVB rays can still reach your skin.
SPF 50: Blocks approximately 98% of UVB rays. This allows about 2 out of every 100 UVB rays to penetrate the skin.
The effectiveness of any SPF, whether it's 30 or 50, is significantly impacted by the amount of sunscreen applied.
Most dermatologists recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 for daily use.
Sunscreen effectiveness diminishes over time due to factors like sweating, swimming, and rubbing. Regular reapplication is essential.
Those with sunburns or a family history of skin cancer are generally advised to use a higher SPF for maximum protection.
If you spending more periods outdoors, especially during peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm), SPF 50 might be a more perfect choice.
Ultimately, the better choice between 30SPF and 50SPF depends on the factors, including your skin type, sun exposure habits, and personal preference.
Next:
8 cooling foods to soothe your gut this summer
Click To More..