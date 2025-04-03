Apr 3, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Is cooler better than AC for electricity bill?
Shivani Tiwari
Air coolers typically consume between 80 to 200 watts per hour.
While air conditioners can consume 1,000 to 2,000 watts or more, depending on the size.
Air coolers are most effective in hot, dry climates where the low humidity allows for efficient evaporation.
Air conditioners are better suited for humid climates, as they remove moisture from the air while cooling.
Air coolers require simpler and less expensive maintenance, primarily involving cleaning the water tank and cooling pads.
Air conditioners require more complex maintenance, including refrigerant checks and professional servicing.
Running an air cooler for 8 hours might cost around ₹200–₹400 per month.
Running a 1.5-ton AC could add ₹2,000–₹4,000 or more to the monthly electricity bill.
Due to lower energy consumption, air coolers result in significantly lower electricity bills compared to air conditioners.
