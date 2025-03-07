Mar 7, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
International Women's Day 2025: Date, history, significance, importance and more
International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women globally while accelerating the journey of gender equality.
International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8th.
This day highlights the importance of empowering women and girls, recognizing their diverse contributions to society, and ensuring their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.
In 1911, International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time in the USA and some European countries.
History
In 1975, the United Nations officially recognized March 8th as International Women's Day.
History
International Women's Day is a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in society.
Significance
This day highlights the ongoing struggle for gender equality and raises awareness about the challenges women continue to face.
Significance
International Women's Day sparks global conversations on gender equality and women's empowerment.
Importance
International Women's Day is celebrated in numerous countries around the world, with various events, rallies, and campaigns organized to mark the occasion.
