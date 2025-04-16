Apr 16, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Inside Karan Johar's luxurious Rs 30 crore sea-facing duplex, its celebrity designer is...

Rishika Baranwal

Situated on the 12th floor of The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra, this 8,000 sq ft sea-facing duplex is a testament to Karan Johar's flair for luxury and style. ​

Gauri Khan, the interior designer, describes the home as 'bespoke; it's one of a kind,' crafted to reflect Karan's glamorous, fun, and slightly over-the-top personality. ​

The living area features dramatic fluted black-and-white panda marble walls, tall arched French windows, and plush seating, creating a space that's both grand and inviting. ​

Karan's expansive walk-in closet, converted from an entire bedroom, houses his designer wardrobe, featuring brands like Gucci and Manish Malhotra, with ample space and full-length mirrors. ​

The dining room boasts a glossy table seating 8-10 guests, complemented by wooden-paneled false ceilings, marble flooring, and life-size windows that flood the space with natural light. ​

The air-conditioned terrace, adorned with tropical plants and comfortable seating, offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, serving as Karan's favourite spot to unwind. ​

The home is adorned with a mix of custom-made and curated artworks, including a large-scale mosaic in the living area and various paintings sourced from London, Italy, and England. ​

The interiors showcase a blend of rich colours like deep emeralds and blues, balanced with natural shades of fawn and beige, creating a harmonious and cozy ambiance. ​

Every corner of this luxurious duplex reflects Karan Johar's essence, from the personalised nooks filled with family photographs to the meticulously designed spaces that exude glamour and warmth.​

