Apr 16, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Inside Karan Johar's luxurious Rs 30 crore sea-facing duplex, its celebrity designer is...
Rishika Baranwal
Situated on the 12th floor of The Residency on Carter Road, Bandra, this 8,000 sq ft sea-facing duplex is a testament to Karan Johar's flair for luxury and style.
Gauri Khan, the interior designer, describes the home as 'bespoke; it's one of a kind,' crafted to reflect Karan's glamorous, fun, and slightly over-the-top personality.
The living area features dramatic fluted black-and-white panda marble walls, tall arched French windows, and plush seating, creating a space that's both grand and inviting.
Karan's expansive walk-in closet, converted from an entire bedroom, houses his designer wardrobe, featuring brands like Gucci and Manish Malhotra, with ample space and full-length mirrors.
The dining room boasts a glossy table seating 8-10 guests, complemented by wooden-paneled false ceilings, marble flooring, and life-size windows that flood the space with natural light.
The air-conditioned terrace, adorned with tropical plants and comfortable seating, offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, serving as Karan's favourite spot to unwind.
The home is adorned with a mix of custom-made and curated artworks, including a large-scale mosaic in the living area and various paintings sourced from London, Italy, and England.
The interiors showcase a blend of rich colours like deep emeralds and blues, balanced with natural shades of fawn and beige, creating a harmonious and cozy ambiance.
Every corner of this luxurious duplex reflects Karan Johar's essence, from the personalised nooks filled with family photographs to the meticulously designed spaces that exude glamour and warmth.
