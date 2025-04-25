Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt, which is healthier?

Apr 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Greek yoghurt has nearly double the protein of Indian dahi, making it better for muscle building and weight management.
Indian dahi can have more fat, especially if made from whole milk, while Greek yoghurt is available in low-fat or fat-free options.
Both are good calcium sources, but Greek yoghurt usually contains slightly more due to the straining process.
Indian dahi often has more live cultures when freshly prepared at home, which supports gut health.
Greek yoghurt has less natural sugar (lactose) because it's strained, making it a better option for people watching sugar intake.
Greek yoghurt is thick and tangy, while dahi is lighter and milder in taste, depending on preference.
Store-bought Greek yoghurt may contain stabilisers or flavourings, while homemade dahi is usually more natural.
Both are healthy, but Greek yoghurt is better for those needing more protein and lower sugar, while Indian dahi is a great natural probiotic when homemade. Choose based on your health goals and preferences.