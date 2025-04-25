Apr 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt, which is healthier?

Shweta Singh

Greek yoghurt has nearly double the protein of Indian dahi, making it better for muscle building and weight management.

Protein content

Indian dahi can have more fat, especially if made from whole milk, while Greek yoghurt is available in low-fat or fat-free options.

Fat content

Both are good calcium sources, but Greek yoghurt usually contains slightly more due to the straining process.

Calcium levels

Indian dahi often has more live cultures when freshly prepared at home, which supports gut health.

Probiotics

Greek yoghurt has less natural sugar (lactose) because it's strained, making it a better option for people watching sugar intake.

Sugar content

Greek yoghurt is thick and tangy, while dahi is lighter and milder in taste, depending on preference.

Texture and taste

Store-bought Greek yoghurt may contain stabilisers or flavourings, while homemade dahi is usually more natural.

Additives

Both are healthy, but Greek yoghurt is better for those needing more protein and lower sugar, while Indian dahi is a great natural probiotic when homemade. Choose based on your health goals and preferences.

