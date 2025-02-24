Feb 24, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
In Pics: Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding venue in Maharashtra
Shivani Tiwari
Prajakta Koli, a well-known social media influencer, is set to marry her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25.
The wedding festivities are set to take place in Karjat, Maharashtra, India.
The celebrations will include a range of traditional and celebratory events, starting with mehendi ceremony.
Karjat is a popular destination known for its scenic beauty, making it an ideal location for a wedding.
This location provides a luxurious setting for the wedding. It is a location that is known for hosting large events.
The abundant greenery at the Karjat resort makes it an ideal location for outdoor weddings.
This enchanting wedding destination combines natural beauty with luxurious amenities.
This serene wedding destination is ideal for creating lasting memories and celebrating a joyful occasion.
Prajakta Koli shared heartwarming moments on social media as the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding celebrations with close family and friends.
