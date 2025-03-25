In pics: Nysa Devgan's mesmerising looks for her friend's wedding
Shivani Tiwari
Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is increasingly recognized for her evolving style and fashion choices.
Her recent appearance at a friend's wedding showcased a range of stunning ethnic outfits.
Which includes elaborate lehengas and elegant sarees, demonstrating her ability to carry traditional attire with grace and sophistication.
Nysa looked stunning in ethnic styles. She perfectly pulled off the desi girl look in a beautiful Rahul Mishra lehenga.
Nysa's maroon lehenga featured Rahul Mishra's signature floral motifs, paired with a sleeveless blouse and embroidered dupatta.
Traditional jewels, dewy skin, fuller lips, wispy lashes, and open hair, perfectly complement her stunning outfit.
In another look, Nysa wore a bright yellow Anarkali set, featuring a full-sleeved kurta with golden butis. She paired it with a green organza dupatta and statement jhumka earrings.
For her next look her outfit included a mirror-studded blouse, a flared skirt, and a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized with statement earrings and bangles, and her glam makeup completed the look.
Nysa dazzled in a pastel Arpita Mehta saree made from luxurious tissue fabric. The saree featured intricate hand embroidery and delicate mirror details, adding a touch of sparkle.