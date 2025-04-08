In Pics: Ambani Bahu Shloka Mehta’s jewellery collection
Shivani Tiwari
Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is known for her impeccable taste in luxury jewellery.
Her collection blends traditional elegance and modern sophistication, often featuring rare diamonds, pearls, and colorful gemstones.
Shloka's jewelry collection embodies timeless beauty, perfect for family gatherings and public events.
Shloka Mehta's 5 stunning looks showcase exquisite jewellery, featuring elegant necklaces, intricate bangles, and her impeccable eye-catching style.
Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law, Shloka, a stunning Mouawad L'Incomparable Necklace, valued at Rs 451 crores, on her wedding to Akash Ambani, showcasing the family's exquisite taste in luxury jewelry, a truly priceless family heirloom.
Shloka frequently wears a stunning diamond necklace adorned with emeralds, highlighting her impeccable style and taste for luxurious, high-end jewelry pieces.
Shloka wore an elegant diamond necklace with flower-shaped earrings and diamond kadas, paired with a Sabyasachi floral outfit, showcasing her exquisite taste in luxury jewelry and fashion.
Shloka adorned an uncut diamond necklace with matching maang tika, earrings, and haathphool, exuding elegance and sophistication.
Shloka paired a stunning green emerald necklace with matching bangles, adding a pop of vibrant color to her outfit, showcasing her flair for elegant and eye-catching jewelry combinations.