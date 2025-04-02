Apr 2, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
In Pics: Athiya Shetty's stunning ethnic style
Shivani Tiwari
Athiya Shetty has established herself as a style icon, particularly in ethnic wear. Here are 8 traditional outfits that she carries off with grace, style, and confidence.
Athiya donned a floor-length Anarkali with intricate embroidery and delicate details that brought out the modern charm of the piece.
Athiya lehenga featured a flared skirt with detailed threadwork, while the choli was designed with intricate beadwork that added to the glamour of the look.
The saree was designed with delicate floral print along the border and the pallu, creating a sophisticated yet ethereal vibe.
This modern twist on the traditional saree is all about combining the elegance of a saree with the structure and flair of a gown.
This soft colour palette of pastel shades was the perfect choice for a daytime event or a festive occasion.
This saree combination is timeless and is perfect for evening events.
She wore a pristine white saree with golden embellishments.
Athiya looks gorgeous in a vibrant pink Banarasi saree with golden and silver zari work.
