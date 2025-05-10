"I tried everything": Sara Tendulkar on PCOS and self-love

May 10, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
In an exclusive with Vogue India, Sara Tendulkar shares her battle with PCOS and her journey with self-image and skincare.
“I didn’t know what it was”
Sara wasn’t allowed to use concealer or foundation. Her mother Anjali insisted only on moisturiser and sunscreen.
Anjali Tendulkar's tough love
Sara used makeup as armour in her teens, afraid of how her skin looked to others.
“I felt everyone was staring”
"I tried everything, from acid peels to antibiotics but nothing really worked", Sara told to Vogue
Experimenting with treatments
Her mother intervened with medical treatment after a sonography confirmed PCOS with multiple ovarian cysts.
The turning point
An endocrinologist introduced her to intermittent fasting and weight training which balanced her hormones naturally.
Strength training changed everything
Thanks to a protein-rich diet, consistent training, and a holistic plan, Sara is now PCOS-free.
Now free from PCOS
Sara's story proves real beauty lies in balance, not perfection — and sometimes, mom really does know best.
Embracing her natural self