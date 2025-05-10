May 10, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

"I tried everything": Sara Tendulkar on PCOS and self-love

Muskan Verma

In an exclusive with Vogue India, Sara Tendulkar shares her battle with PCOS and her journey with self-image and skincare.

 Sara began noticing acne in 7th grade. PCOS symptoms like acne, excess hair, and weight gain shook her self-esteem.

“I didn’t know what it was”

 Sara wasn’t allowed to use concealer or foundation. Her mother Anjali insisted only on moisturiser and sunscreen.

Anjali Tendulkar's tough love

 Sara used makeup as armour in her teens, afraid of how her skin looked to others.

“I felt everyone was staring”

"I tried everything, from acid peels to antibiotics but nothing really worked", Sara told to Vogue

Experimenting with treatments

Her mother intervened with medical treatment after a sonography confirmed PCOS with multiple ovarian cysts.

The turning point

 An endocrinologist introduced her to intermittent fasting and weight training which balanced her hormones naturally.

Strength training changed everything

 Thanks to a protein-rich diet, consistent training, and a holistic plan, Sara is now PCOS-free.

Now free from PCOS

 Sara's story proves real beauty lies in balance, not perfection — and sometimes, mom really does know best.

Embracing her natural self

Next: This is world’s most expensive mango, it costs more than diamonds