Hypnic Jerks: Why do you twitch before falling asleep?

Feb 24, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Hypnic jerks are sudden, uncontrolled muscle movements that happen just before you fall asleep.
The brain may think you are falling when your muscles relax, triggering a sudden jerk to "catch" yourself.
If your body is used to constant stress and work, your brain may still act as if it’s active even after you sleep, causing sudden twitches.
Too much caffeine, stress, or exercise before bed can overstimulate your nervous system, making hypnic jerks more likely.
As your body shifts from being awake to sleeping, the nervous system slows down, sometimes causing brief muscle twitches.
Not getting enough sleep or having an irregular sleep schedule can make your nervous system more active, leading to more hypnic jerks.
Hypnic jerks are common and harmless, but they can be reduced by managing stress, getting enough sleep, and avoiding stimulants before bed.