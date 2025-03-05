Hritik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan reveals how she reversed grade 3 fatty liver, shares key tips 

Mar 5, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Sunaina Roshan, sister of actor Hritik Roshan, has been vocal about her health challenges, having battled cancer and fatty liver diseases.
Recently, she took to social media to reveal how she reversed grade 3 fatty liver disease - a condition in which fats get accumulated in the liver.
Sunaina Roshan shared that she made dietary changes, alongside a daily exercise schedule.
Her dietary changes included complete elimination of harmful, manufactured food from her diet. In addition, she engaged in physical exercise on an everyday basis.
Initially, Sunaina shares, she managed to reverse grade 3 fatty liver to grade 1. However, now it's completely gone due to her sheer will power and determination.
These minor lifestyle changes can immensely contribute to the reduction in fatty liver and other diseases.
Furthermore, Sunaina credits her success to her 'sheer will power and determination'.
