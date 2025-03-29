Mar 29, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
How to stop ants from coming in the house during summer?
Shivani Tiwari
Ants are common household pests, especially during the warmer months.
As temperatures rise, ants become more active and venture indoors in search of food, water, and shelter.
Ants are known to enter kitchens, bathrooms, and even bedrooms, causing damage to food supplies and potentially spreading germs.
Here are some effective strategies to prevent ants from invading your home during the summer months.
Trim Vegetation Around the House: Trim back overgrown vegetation near your home to prevent ants from using plants as bridges to gain entry.
Eliminate Water Sources: Fix leaks, remove standing water, and use dehumidifiers to reduce moisture and prevent ants.
Remove Food Sources: Keep kitchen tidy, store food sealed, wipe counters, and take out trash to remove ant food sources.
Inspect the outside of your home to eliminate ant access points. Seal cracks, trim trees, and caulk pipes to prevent indoor entry.
By taking proactive measures and staying attentive, you can enjoy a peaceful, ant-free home all year round.
