How to sleep better: 7 Science-backed tips for restful nights
Muskaan Gupta
Although many people suffer from restlessness, getting enough sleep is crucial for general health. There are easy, scientifically supported ways to improve the quality of your sleep. Here are 7 tried-and-true natural sleep quality enhancement techniques for peaceful evenings.
Maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up time each day aids in regulating your body's internal clock.
Stick to a Consistent Sleep Schedule
Reading or practicing meditation are examples of relaxing hobbies that let your body know it's time to go to sleep.
Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine
Reducing blue light exposure from laptops and phones enhances the generation of melatonin, which promotes better sleep.
Limit Screen Time Before Bed
A cold, calm, and dark environment improves the quality of sleep and lessens disruptions.
Optimise Your Sleep Environment
Avoiding stimulants such as alcohol and caffeine right before bed encourages restful, deep sleep.
Watch Your Caffeine and Alcohol Intake
Being active throughout the day enhances sleep cycles and lessens the symptoms of insomnia.
Get Regular Exercise
The mind is calmed for a restful night's sleep by practicing relaxation techniques like journaling or deep breathing.