Feb 16, 2025, 07:24 AM IST

How to sleep better: 7 Science-backed tips for restful nights

Muskaan Gupta

Although many people suffer from restlessness, getting enough sleep is crucial for general health. There are easy, scientifically supported ways to improve the quality of your sleep. Here are 7 tried-and-true natural sleep quality enhancement techniques for peaceful evenings.

Maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up time each day aids in regulating your body's internal clock.

Stick to a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Reading or practicing meditation are examples of relaxing hobbies that let your body know it's time to go to sleep.

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Reducing blue light exposure from laptops and phones enhances the generation of melatonin, which promotes better sleep.

Limit Screen Time Before Bed

A cold, calm, and dark environment improves the quality of sleep and lessens disruptions.

Optimise Your Sleep Environment

Avoiding stimulants such as alcohol and caffeine right before bed encourages restful, deep sleep.

Watch Your Caffeine and Alcohol Intake

Being active throughout the day enhances sleep cycles and lessens the symptoms of insomnia.

Get Regular Exercise

The mind is calmed for a restful night's sleep by practicing relaxation techniques like journaling or deep breathing.

Manage Stress and Anxiety

