Mar 11, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
How to make your tulsi plant green and healthy
Shivani Tiwari
During the summer season, direct sun exposure can lead to wilting of tulsi plants.
If your Tulsi plant is experiencing these issues, you should try the following tips.
With the help of these tips, you can keep your basil green even in the summer.
Mix Turmeric Water: This solution can help prevent pests and fungal issues, while also enriching the soil with nutrients.
Not Too Much Sunlight: During summer do not keep your basil plant in too much sunlight and water it lightly.
Add Fertilizer: To keep your basil plant green and healthy, add fertilizer every 15 days.
Repotting: Repot your Tulsi plant when it outgrows its current pot. Use a slightly larger pot and fresh potting mix.
Avoid Waterlogging: Ensure your pot has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging.
Observe Leaf Colour: Yellowing leaves can indicate overwatering or nutrient deficiencies. Pay close attention to the colour of your Tulsi leaves.
