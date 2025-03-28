How to make Henna hair pack correctly at home?

Mar 28, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Many people experience premature greying due to stress, pollution, and chemical hair products, leading them to seek natural solutions.
Henna is a natural dye that conditions hair, strengthens roots, and helps darken hair when mixed with the right ingredients.
Mix 1 cup of henna powder with ½ cup of amla powder and 1 tbsp of coffee powder for a rich, dark colour.
Slowly add brewed black tea or warm water to form a smooth paste, ensuring there are no lumps.
Cover the mixture and let it sit overnight for proper dye release and deeper colour penetration.
Before use, mix 1 tbsp of indigo powder and 1 tbsp of lemon juice into the henna paste.
Coat your hair evenly, leave the pack for 2–3 hours, then rinse thoroughly with plain water. Avoid shampooing immediately; wash with a mild shampoo after 24 hours for the best blackening effect.