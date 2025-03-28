Mar 28, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

How to make Henna hair pack correctly at home?

Shweta Singh

Many people experience premature greying due to stress, pollution, and chemical hair products, leading them to seek natural solutions.

Henna is a natural dye that conditions hair, strengthens roots, and helps darken hair when mixed with the right ingredients.

Mix 1 cup of henna powder with ½ cup of amla powder and 1 tbsp of coffee powder for a rich, dark colour.

Slowly add brewed black tea or warm water to form a smooth paste, ensuring there are no lumps.

Cover the mixture and let it sit overnight for proper dye release and deeper colour penetration.

Before use, mix 1 tbsp of indigo powder and 1 tbsp of lemon juice into the henna paste.

Coat your hair evenly, leave the pack for 2–3 hours, then rinse thoroughly with plain water. Avoid shampooing immediately; wash with a mild shampoo after 24 hours for the best blackening effect.

