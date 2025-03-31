How to make Dosa Bambolini, Tejashwi Prakash's Masterchef dish

Mar 31, 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Let's know how to make Dosa Bombolini from the kitchen of Tejasswi Prakash:
Tejasswi Prakash is currently winning hearts with her amazing dishes on a cooking-based reality show, Celebrity Masterchef.
Culinary talent
Recently, the actress achieved a significant milestone as her dish Dosa Bombolini will feature in the judge and star Chef Vikas Khanna’s Michelin-star restaurant, Bungalow’s anniversary menu in New York.
Dish Featured at Bungalow NYC
Dosa Bombolini is a creative fusion dish that combines the essence of South Indian flavors with the concept of an Italian bombolini (which is a filled doughnut).
What Is Dosa Bombolini?
Make a batter using 2 cups rice, ½ cup split urad dal, ½ tsp methi dana, and water. For the til chutney, blend ½ cup sesame seeds, 3–4 garlic cloves, 2 red chillies, 1 small onion, salt, and lemon juice.
Key Ingredients
For the pumpkin chutney, sauté 1 tbsp oil with 4–5 curry leaves, 2–3 red chillies, 3–4 garlic cloves, 1 tbsp chana dal, 1 onion, 1 tomato, 1 cup pumpkin, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp coriander powder, ¼ cup grated coconut, salt, and ¼ cup water, then blend into a gravy.
Pumpkin Chutney
Soak rice, urad dal, and methi for a few hours, then grind into dosa batter. For til chutney, dry roast sesame, garlic, red chillies, and onion, then blend with salt, lemon juice, and a little water to form a thick paste.
For dosa batter
Sauté curry leaves, chillies, garlic, chana dal, onion, tomato, pumpkin, turmeric, coriander, and coconut, add water and salt, then blend into a smooth gravy. Make appe using the dosa batter, fill or spread til chutney on them.
For pumpkin chutney
Your tasty dosa bombolini is ready. Try this delicious recipe and serve hot.