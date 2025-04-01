Apr 1, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
How to make a tasty Maharashtrian kokum sharbat
Shivani Tiwari
Kokum Sharbat is a traditional drink from India’s coastal regions. It is an ideal beverage for staying hydrated during the summer. Here is an easy recipe to recreate it at home.
To begin, take a handful of dried kokum rinds (about 6-8 pieces) and soak them in warm water for about 30-40 minutes.
Add the soaked kokum to the grinder along with sugar, transfer this mixture in a bowl and set aside.
Now, dilute the concentrate with cold or chilled water.
Garnish with fresh mint leaves and a slice of lemon for an extra refreshing touch.
Add a pinch of black pepper or a small chopped green chili to the sharbat concentrate for a spicy twist.
Kokum has natural cooling properties, making it an excellent drink for hot climates. It helps to regulate body temperature, providing relief from heat and dehydration.
Health Benefits of Kokum Sharbat
Kokum is loaded with antioxidants, which help in neutralizing harmful free radicals and preventing oxidative stress in the body.
Kokum is known to aid digestion by stimulating the production of digestive juices. It is often used as a remedy for indigestion, bloating, and acidity.
