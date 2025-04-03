Ants can swiftly enter your kitchen in search of food, so it's critical to keep them out. You can keep your space clean and pest-free by using natural methods. Here are 7 natural ways to keep ants out of your kitchen.
Regularly clean kitchen floors, tables, and counters to get rid of spills and food particles that draw ants. Infestations are deterred by a clean kitchen.
Keep Surfaces Clean
To clean surfaces, combine equal parts vinegar and water. Ants find it more difficult to follow the trails because of the strong odour.
Use Vinegar Solution
Look for holes, cracks, and gaps in your kitchen. To stop ants from infiltrating your house, seal them with tape or caulk.
Seal Entry Points
Food, particularly grains, sugar, and honey, should be stored in airtight containers. Ants are unable to establish colonies and obtain food sources as a result.
Store Food Properly
Place lemon peels, coffee grinds, or cinnamon close to entryways. Ants are deterred from entering your kitchen by these natural repellents.
Use Natural Deterrents
Keep your bin covered and dispose of kitchen waste every day. Ants can quickly infest trash areas because they are drawn to food scraps that are left over.
Take Out Rubbish Regularly
Along entrances, use salt, diatomaceous earth, or chalk. By forming barriers that ants cannot cross, these materials protect your kitchen from infestations.