May 15, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
How to check if paneer is real or fake?
Shivani Tiwari
Nowadays, food items are often produced with adulteration, a process that affects our daily food, making it unsafe to eat and posing serious health risks.
This adulteration process is more common in cheese, and often tops the list of products prone to adulteration.
Have you ever thought that the cheese you bought from the market as a source of protein might be fake (synthetic) and prove dangerous for your health?
If you want to know about the authenticity of your cheese, we have some tips to help you determine if the cheese you bought is real or fake.
Take warm water in a bowl; it should be lukewarm to effectively conduct tests and to check the authenticity of cheese.
Now, put the paneer in the bowl and let it soak for 5 to 10 minutes. After this, observe the paneer for any changes.
If the paneer is genuine, it will retain its texture and not produce stickiness and excessive foam, indicating its authenticity.
The colour of genuine paneer will not change, and its smell will remain normal.
On the other hand, if the paneer is fake, it will start breaking and scattering quickly, and a white foam and oil-like layer will appear on the water's surface.
A foul odour will appear, and a starchy, greasy substance may emerge into the water.
Next:
From Tata Storme to Force Gurkha: Top 5 SUVs made for Indian Army
Click To More..