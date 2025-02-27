How to detect fake paneer?

Feb 27, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
There is always some debate about the quality of paneer available in the market, as fake paneer can be harmful to health. Here are seven ways to detect fake paneer:
Real paneer has a soft, grainy texture, while fake paneer is excessively smooth and rubbery due to starch or synthetic ingredients.
Drop a small piece of paneer in boiling water. If it turns soft, it is real, but if it remains hard or disintegrates, it may be adulterated.
Add a few drops of iodine solution to paneer. If it turns blue, it contains starch, indicating it is fake.
Real paneer has a mild, milky taste, while fake paneer may have a soapy, sour, or bitter aftertaste due to chemicals.
Burn a small piece of paneer with a flame. If it emits a plastic-like smell, it may be synthetic or adulterated.
Press the paneer between fingers. If it releases excess moisture or breaks apart easily, it is likely to be genuine. Fake paneer is often too firm.
Fry a piece of paneer in oil. If it leaves behind a white, powdery residue, it may contain starch or chemicals.