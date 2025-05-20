May 20, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
How to check if mango is sweet without cutting?
Shivani Tiwari
Mangoes are a favourite fruit of many and a delightful summer treat, but buying the sweetest ones can be tricky.
Many people end up with sour and tasteless mangoes despite trying to pick the best.
To avoid this, here are some useful tips and tricks to help you select the sweetest mangoes and enjoy them at their best flavour.
A fully ripe and sweet mango will have a sunken area around the stem point, with the surrounding area bulging out or visible separately.
Checking for Ripeness and Sweetness
If the stem point area is visible and the mango body is smaller, it may have been plucked too early, resulting in less sweetness even after ripening.
Check the bottom of the mango for dark or dry skin, which indicates that the mango is old or overripe.
Inspecting the Mango's Bottom
Mangoes with these signs may appear visually appealing, but will likely lack sweetness and freshness.
Gently press the mango's middle; if it yields to pressure, it's likely sweet. Avoid mangoes that are too soft or mushy.
Touch and Smell Mangoes
Sweet mangoes have a distinct, pleasant aroma that's subtle yet noticeable, whereas overripe or spoiled mangoes give off a strong, vinegar-like smell.
